Experts recommend pneumonia vaccine during the pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — You’ve heard a lot lately about getting the covid-19 vaccine. And many experts are recommending the flu shot to keep patients healthy and out of the hospital. But one other vaccine may be worth getting as well.

Cynthia Burnham, Joplin Health Dept., said, “Pneumonia is going to affect the lungs, so you’re going to run a fever and have some chest pains and difficulty breathing. And it typically follows a disease or virus such as the flu or a bad cold.”

And getting an pneumonia shot now could keep you out of the hospital later. Freeing up hospital beds for other patients who need them.

“I think as you get older people automatically think about it. But I think if you’ve had any kind of lung issues, it would not be a bad thing. The next time you go to your doctor, say talk to me about what I can do to keep myself from lung issues with covid, with the flu, with pneumonia. We’ve got a lot out there that we need to protect ourselves against.”

And she adds not to worry about the different sizes of needles used for different patients.

“Tiny infants will get a 5/8th inch needle those 3 and older get a one inch needle. And then once you get to 150 or 200 pounds, we’re going to go up to a 1-1/2 inch needle. Never be alarmed with the size of the needle – we use the smallest gauge possible when we’re giving a shot but the length can help decrease pain.”