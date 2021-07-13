Experts in Southeast Kansas urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine

SOUTHEAST KS – Health experts in Southeast Kansas are highlighting a concern over rising COVID-19 cases and the potential impact of getting more patients vaccinated.
“The threat is still real. We’ve had a hard last year and there’s still a threat.” Says Dr. Linda Bean, Comm. Health Ctr. SEK.
In fact, Crawford County is seeing covid-19 trends growing.
New case rates went from the single digits the first week of June to 93 the first week of July.
Hospitalizations are up at Ascension Via Christi, are the vast majority of those patients have not been vaccinated.
“We’re at 49.93% of our county population vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, the single greatest protective element from the virus is the vaccine.” Says Dr. Tim Stebbins, Crawford Co. Health Ofc.
In Cherokee County, they’re highlighting a big difference since the spring.
“In mid spring, our numbers were really well. And just within the last month or so, they update incredibly we saw 74% increase in the past 14 days compared to the previous 14 days.” Says David Groves, Cherokee Co. Health PIO.
Health officials point out that vaccination rates have been highest among patients around 65 years of age, while the average age of patients testing positive is 42.
They’re urging residents who are still considering the vaccine to seek out the facts… and for those who aren’t vaccinated to take precautionary steps.
“Making sure you’re thoroughly washing your hands regularly sanitizing not only your hands but commonly touched areas especially at work and at home.” Says Groves.
Authorities in both counties are urging unvaccinated patients to consider getting immunized.
