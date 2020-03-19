Experts emphasize soap is best for killing virus

JOPLIN, Mo. — With hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes flying off store shelves, local health experts want to remind people about the best method to prevent the covid-19 coronavirus.

Jessica Liberty, the Director with Freeman Health System’s Infection Prevention Department, says washing hands with soap and water is truly the best way to kill this virus.

She says while hand sanitizer attacks germs, it doesn’t kill a lot of strains of viruses or spore-forming bacteria.

With new developments on the virus coming from the CDC daily, the hospital is trying to emphasize the facts.

Jessica Liberty, Freeman Infection Prevention Manager, said, “One of the things in relation to COVID is that we know, for sure, 100 % that good hand hygiene with good soap and water will kill the virus.”

Liberty also says, at this time, the CDC has not indicated if you are immune after you have already gotten covid-19.

The incubation period of the virus is anywhere from 2 to 14 days, which is why those who test positive are quarantined for at least two weeks.