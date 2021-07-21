Expensive road improvement projects are in the works for Southeast Kansas

SOUTHEAST, KS – Baxter Springs, Parsons, and Independence are three Southeast Kansas communities that will benefit from governor Laura Kelly’s focus on road improvement projects in the state.

$1,000,000 will be used in Baxter Springs for pavement restoration on U.S. 69-A.

Another $1,000,000 is set aside for Parsons to do some pavement restoration on U.S. 59 highway.

And a total of $1,300,000 is going to Independence for surface preservation and improvement.

The tree cities are part of $23,000,000 worth of projects set aside for 36 Kansas communities.

Cities must kick in up to 25% of the total percent cost, based on population.

