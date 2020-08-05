Expect delays travelling on I-49 this week

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — If you’re traveling on I-49 this week, you might get stopped for a few minutes in McDonald County.

The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Arkansas Department of Transportation is hard at work on the Bella Vista bypass.

Starting today through Thursday workers will be blasting a path through the rocks.

It’s a nearly $60 million project that’s been in the works for nearly a decade now.

ARDOT and MODOT finally both had the money needed at the same time to get the project going.

Traffic will be stopped at I-49 near route EE headed North–if you’re headed South you could be stopped at HH.

The closure should only last a few minutes at a time.

Construction on the bypass should be done by September of next year.