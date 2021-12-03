Expansion of the Webb City High School Aquatic Center complete

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Swim Team now has a bigger and better space for training and competition.

Construction to expand the old high school aquatic center is wrapping up. The addition includes two new locker rooms, as well as more space for offices. School officials say they had been having issues with the lack of space in the existing facility — challenges the new project has eliminated.

“That is reaching completion. We still have a couple of details to finish up but it’s functioning right now. It’s being used so that’s turned out really well,” said Tony Rossetti, WC R-7 Supt.

The work at the “Buck Miner Swim Center” is just the latest in a series of athletic field improvements — including changes to the high school softball field and tennis courts.