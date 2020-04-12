Exotic plants vs native plants: What it means for your yard

JOPLIN, Mo. — Every year, people plant exotic flowers in their yards for their looks, but they may not be helping our native insects.

In the state of Missouri, planting Rose Verbena, Asters, and Cone Flowers in your yard helps attract pollinators and other insects thus increasing your chances of seeing more wildlife on your own property.

Although they produce vibrant colors, exotics need more care such as watering often and fertilizing.

However, native plants are already adapted to the soil conditions and are a little more drought tolerant.

With families stuck at home during the pandemic, adding more native plants to your backyard is a great way to get the kids involved.

Tim Smith, Missouri Department Of Conservation Administrative Specialist, says, “Interesting what you might find, just worms and stuff the kids enjoy. Maybe dig up a fossil in your yard or something, but it’s a great way to get the kids active, get them out. Like I said, get their hands dirty and then they can see the plants that they plant in just a few weeks or months blooming.”

Smith adds to shop your local nursery for the best selection of native plants.