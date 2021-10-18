Exeter Corn Maze brings “Kinder Pumpkin Patch” to a Neosho elementary school

NEOSHO, Mo. — Some elementary school students in Neosho went on a field trip today — without actually leaving school.

It was the second year for the “Kinder Pumpkin Patch” at Benton Elementary. Kindergarten teachers started it a year ago when they couldn’t do field trips because to the pandemic.

This year’s version didn’t just include pumpkins, thanks to help from the Exeter Corn Maze. The kids had the chance to climb hay bales, interact with petting zoo animals and take part in a number of games and activities.

“It started out as just a pumpkin patch and then we expanded and made all the different stations, so they could kind of feel like they had gone to their own field trip,” said Angela Rothwell — Benton Elementary Teacher.

Unlike last year, parents were able to join their kids for this year’s event.