Executive Director of Mt. Carmel Foundation appointed to Behavioral Science Regulatory Board

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has appointed a Southeast Kansas Foundation Executive to the state’s Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board.

Johnna Norton, the Executive Director of the Mount Carmel Foundation is the first person in recent history from Southeast Kansas to be appointed to the board.

The board handles the regulation and oversight behavioral science areas like counseling, social work, and therapist.

It is responsible for licensing 13,000 people in behavioral science professions.

The board has 12 members, 8 of which are educated in the field, and four representing the public sector.

Norton is one of the members from the public sector.

Johnna Norton, Executive Director, Mt. Carmel Foundation, said, “Behavioral health is very important to our community, to the state at large, and so it’s great to have an opportunity to represent southeast Kansas, represent the public, represent our consumers. Very important, this board helps make sure we protect consumers of behavioral sciences.”

The board’s first meeting is on Monday in Topeka.

Norton will serve a four year term.