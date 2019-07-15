Excessive Heat Watch issued for southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri later this week

KODE/KSNF — The National Weather Service offices in both Wichita and Springfield have issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening.

Temperatures in the upper 90’s and low 100’s, with heat index values 103+ is expected for most of southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri.

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. National Weather Service

Counties in the Four State area included in this Watch include Barton, Cedar, Dade, Jasper, Newton, and Vernon counties in southwest Missouri.

In southeast Kansas, all counties in the Four State area are under the watch.

So far, no Oklahoma or Arkansas counties are included.

This prolonged period of hot weather increases the risk of heat illness, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Know the symptoms and check on the elderly, the very young, and those without air conditioning as they will be the most vulnerable.