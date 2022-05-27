ST. LOUIS – Major League Baseball has suspended former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martínez for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Martínez pitched nine seasons for the Cardinals between 2013-2021. He departed in the offseason, eventually signing minor league deals with the San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox. He was released from both organizations over the past few months.

Martínez will be suspended 80 games without after he tested positive for Ibutamoren, a performance-enhancing substance that violate MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Martínez, a two-time All-Star, had a 62-52 record, a 3.74 ERA and 31 saves across 274 appearances with the Cardinals.