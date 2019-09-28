‘Everyone alpaca in the car to see the Alpacas’

This weekend is designated as National Alpaca Farm Days and they are open all over

(64804) — This weekend is designated as National Alpaca Farm Days. You can see alpacas up close and personal on East 20th in Joplin.

Alpacas socks for sale! There are so many useful products made from alpaca fleece.

ALPACAS vs LLAMAS

TLC Photography Alpaca My Backpack Photo Session

Alpacas are more of a herd animal. So you could keep more at one time. They are smaller. 150 lbs compared to 400 lbs.

Brace yourself here, in Peru, South America, both alpacas and llamas have been bred as pack animals and for meat.

The hair on an alpaca is more fine in it’s fiber and comes in different colors. They produced more hair than llamas.

They are generally more friendly than llamas. In most places llamas can be used as ‘guard dogs’. One might have a llama guard a herd of alpacas.

ALPACAS LOVE PHOTO SHOOTS

One of our Joplin News First friends Terri is a photographer, TLC Photography, who recently held a photo session with the alpacas and kids going back to school.

“The back-to-school photo session was ‘alpaca my backpack’ back-to-school session!”

She told us how cute they are and how the kids loved seeing them and petting them. It created such a unique backdrop for the photos.

“Kuda (one of the alpacas) loves having his picture taken, tell him I said hi!” Terri says.

DIRECTIONS –

Sunday Noon to five you can experience the alpacas at Magajupa Mine Alpacas.

Begin @ Home Depot 20th & Rangeline

Go East about 3 miles

7548 East 20th, on South side of road