Evergy informs people why electricity bills are higher this month

MISSOURI — With the recent cold blast — one energy company is breaking down why it could cost a little more for this month’s bill.

Saturday, Evergy sent out a series of tweets explaining why this months bills could be higher.

Evergy says a customer’s bill depends on usage.. and that the average customer uses about 900 kilowatts each month.

Higher demand will mean higher bills — but the actual “rate” you pay hasn’t gone up.

If your bill is higher it just means that you used more electricity compared to previous months.

Evergy says if you tried to conserve energy and used less, your bill would actually go down.