Evergy Green Team Project donateS lumber to FACT, Inc. To develop a nature preserve in Frontenac

FRONTENAC, Ks. — Two organizations are teaming up to provide an outlet in the community.

The Evergy Green Team Project has donated lumber to FACT, Inc. To develop a nature preserve in Frontenac.

The donation will allow them to build signs, bridges, protective shelters and more.

Once the nature preserve is complete, it will be used for mental health therapy.

The goal is to lower the risk of depression and anxiety and promote positive effects on moods and cognitive functions.

Staff say this is a team effort.

Mike Brennon, Coordinator, FACT, Inc., said, “And so we want to make sure we maintain this. We have a lot of kids, lot of psycho-social groups, case managers having families come out with them. So it gives them an outlet instead of just being in the home. So this has been a really boom for this opportunity that we have here on this land.”

Progress on the area to date includes: creation of a partial trail, construction of benches, and planting of trees and vegetation.