Evergy donates $100k to Pitt State's Block 22 project

A Southeast Kansas power company makes a big donation to Pittsburg State's Block 22 project.

Evergy, the parent company of Westar Energy, donated $100 thousand dollars towards Block 22 today. The project is aimed at renovating four buildings in Downtown Pittsburg into living and entrepreneurial facilities. Pittsburg State administrators say donations like this send a strong message of support from the community.

"This latest investment on the part of Evergy, and combine that with the ones that we had before is just another vote of confidence, it's one more piece of evidence that people are starting to get excited, and the momentum that have about what you can accomplish when you do things together, and you partner, and what kind of impact that can make,” says Shawn Naccarato with Pittsburg State University.

In the past, the city of Pittsburg invested two million dollars into the project, and another one million dollars of private donations have been secured in support of Block 22.