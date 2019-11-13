Event trains managers to get best performance from employees

NEOSHO, Mo. – It’s been said that a company is only as good as the people it employs.

Getting the most out of employees was the purpose of a training event at the Joplin Advance Training & Technology Center.

The seminar was centered around motivating employees and was hosted by Crowder College.

The event brought in business owners as well as not for profit organizations from as far away as the Tulsa area.

Attendees say it was well worth the travel time to attend.

“Especially when you work with people, there’s only really two parts to business, people and process, and most of your problems come from people, so making sure that our supervisors know how to communicate and realize that it’s always a 3D problem, never just a flat surface,” said Tim Muniz, C.E.O. of Community Service Center in Cleveland Oklahoma.

Not only did he come himself, he also brought three of his employees from the not for profit organization.