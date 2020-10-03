Event to honor civil war soldier

JOPLIN, Mo. — The American Legion and Peace Church Cemetery is preparing for an event honoring a Civil War soldier. Later this month Peace Church Cemetery Preservation Group is holding a historical walking tour and headstone dedication for Charles Vinson. Vinson served in the Civil War and never had a headstone, until now. The walking tour will give visitors the history of Joplin.

Jim Beeler, Chairperson of Cemetery Preservation Committee, said, “What it does is tell the basic history of the area and we’ll walk through the cemetery and talk about some of the different people buried here both young and old rich and poor, miners, settlers even a doctor buried here.”

Organizers are asking visitors to social distance while touring the five acre cemetery. The historical walking tour will be held on October 17 at 10a.m. The third annual walking tour costs 12 dollars, which will help buy supplies for the cemetery.

After that they will have a Civil War stone dedication for Vinson. The dedication ceremony is free to the public and begins at 11:30 a.m.