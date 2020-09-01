Event lineup for Maple Leaf Festival announced

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The event line up is finalized for the Maple Leaf Festival next month.

Organizers have more than a dozen shows, contests, and even a ball planned for October 2nd through 24th. It starts with a special exhibit at Artcentral Carthage, and leads to the annual queen contest, chili cook-off, and brats on the square.

While there’s no parade for 2020, that morning will see a long list of vendors and festival food.

Mark Elliff, Carthage Chamber President, said, “And we’ll expand it. We’re setting it up where it will go all around the square and off the square – keeping a ten foot social distancing between each one of the booths.”

You can see the full calendar of events by following the link below.

https://carthagechamber.com/maple-leaf