Event helps small businesses learn new ways to fund technology projects

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local businesses learns ways to fund new technology projects.

The University of Missouri Kansas City and the MSSU Small Business Development Center hosted a webinar at the Joplin Chamber of Commerce.

Small business owners learned about grants available to fund technology projects and how to develop complete plans.

Many businesses think technology doesn’t apply to their career field, but in fact all companies use some sort of technology.

Ken Surbrugg, MSSU Small Business Development Center, said, “For example, if you have an accountant who has a website portal that their clients can come into and can input their data or at least upload their Quickbooks or their files and the program puts together their performance.”

Ken hopes this event will eliminate companies going to banks and outside lenders to get funding.