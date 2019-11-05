Evening of Hope fundraiser planned for this Friday

JOPLIN, Mo.–The 6th annual Evening of Hope to benefit Watered Gardens Ministries is set for this Friday night. The event includes a meal, silent auction for Christmas decorations, and information about Watered Gardens Ministries.

Ruth Willoughby says the event brought in $45,000 last year and organizers hope to surpass that figure this year.

“A lot of Christmas trees this year, and wreaths, and center pieces–which is what I think the event has come to be known for,” Willoughby explained. “And we have a very talented group of ladies that do wonderful things every year and have great things to offer.”

There are still some tickets left for the event that is taking place on Friday at Joplin Family Worship at 5290 East 7th Street. The cost is $40 per person. You can call (417)825-0536 for tickets.