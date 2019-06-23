Evacuations happening in Seneca Sunday

SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca Police Chief says neighborhoods in Seneca near Wyandotte, OK are being evacuated for flooding concerns.

Downtown Main Street in Seneca is experiencing flooding, and emergency responders are actively keeping an eye on the near by Lost Creek dam.

The good news is that officials do not think Lost Creek will crest, but the flooding still remains to be more than they originally expected.

Seneca Fire officials are also going door to door in neighborhoods near Wyandotte checking on people and their homes.