Eureka Springs’ Crescent and Basin Park Hotels to Reopen

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Eureka Springs’ two landmark historic hotels, the 1886 Crescent and the 1905 Basin Park, will be reopening to full service on Monday, June 15. This comes on the heels of several successful “weekend only” careful openings at both properties. Both properties will continue to strictly adhere to health safe protocols as set down by Governor Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) during this reopening phase.

“Our guests are ready to come back to the places that have provided such wonderful lifetime memories and fun throughout the years. Eureka Springs and our two hotels are such places.” said Jack Moyer, general manager and executive vice-president for both properties. “This includes all of our services at both the Crescent and the Basin Park to our guests, patrons and friends.”

Returning and opening to full capacity in Arkansas’ mountaintop spa resort, the Crescent Hotel, will be nightly lodging, SkyBar Gourmet Pizza and scenic overlook dining, New Moon Spa & Salon, a full slate of daily resort activities, and the ever-popular Crescent Hotel Ghost Tours. The planning for weddings at the Crescent’s numerous venues has also been opened for gatherings up to 50 total attendees.

Downtown Eureka Springs’ centerpiece, the Basin Park Hotel, will also be swinging its doors open fully on June 15 offering guests an even more enjoyable experiential visit than in years past. This follows the recent redevelopment of this seven-story epicenter in the heart of the town’s entertainment district.

“Key to our redevelopment were such projects as upgrading our nightly lodging with the addition of two-bedroom suites,” Moyer noted. “These suites offer not only a bedroom on either side but an expanded common area and the inclusion of a soaking tub and walk-in shower. The Basin Park Hotel now has 26 suites with tubs.”

Moyer went on to explain another project was the continued expansion of Spa1905. Added were highly comfortable and sharply designed spa suites for guests who want to immerse themselves into the spa experience. Guests who stay in a spa suite enjoy added service and amenities, exclusive hot tub access and are just footsteps away from the plethora of services and treatments that Spa1905 offers. Located just outside the spa on the same floor is the magnificent new outdoor gathering space, set aside a limestone bluff. This space includes an outdoor hot tub, fire pit and patio furnishings with only the sky overhead.

A totally new addition to Eureka Springs’ downtown scene is Jack Rabbett’s Whisky Bar offering the casual atmosphere of a living room featuring plush, comfortable seating, a fireplace, pool tables, and walls of big screen televisions. This downtown getaway is located just down the hallway from the highly popular Balcony Restaurant & Bar, also being fully reintroduced, with its alfresco seating that overlooks downtown on one side and Basin Spring Park on the other.

“We have also placed a resort host, seated in the lobby, to guide guests to everything fun and exciting to see and do in Eureka Springs plus introducing hotel guests to the well-developed list of daily programming,” said Moyer, “which includes such activities as whisky tastings in Jack Rabbett’s, theater-style showing of movies, and a morning stretch on the roof. Not many hotels around the country allow guests to welcome the day from their rooftop.”

The paranormal aspect of the Basin Park Hotel has not been overlooked. Soon, a totally new experience, now in development, will be offered to both hotel guests and visitors to Eureka Springs. Patrons will be treated to hearing tales of happenings that occurred inside the limestone and pink dolomite walls of this historic structure and they will be able to partake in a unique investigation from the hotel’s roof to the depths of its hidden cave. Ticketing for this adventure will be available through ReserveEureka.com.

“Safety and compliant protocols will continue as suggested by the AHD when we fully open for business as usual beginning by this mid-June date,” concluded Moyer. “We join our local hospitality partners as Eureka Springs returns for the full enjoyment of guests and visitors on June 15. It will be the experience they remember or have heard so much about.”

Numerous attractions will be open by this time. Attractions that include the Great Passion Play, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, Thorncrown Chapel, Eureka Springs Brewery, Escape Room 13, Eureka Springs & North Arkansas Railway, Float Eureka, Ozark Mountain Ziplines, Turtle Back Ridge Family Fun Park, Cosmic Cavern, Onyx Cave, Quigley’s Castle, Promised Land Zoo, Eureka Springs Historical Museum, and Eureka Springs Tram Tours. This is in addition to Eureka Springs’ host of outdoor activities like hiking, mountain biking, water sports on this Ozark village’s two lakes and three rivers, and/or just sitting in the city’s numerous parks just living in the moment while people watching, a favorite pastime of visitors and residents alike.

Special events will be returning to Eureka Springs as well. A full calendar of these days and activities can be found at EurekaSpringsOnline.com.