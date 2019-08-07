Escaped Inmate in Craig County

NOCC has reported that they have an escapee.

Subject is 52-year-old Ricky Bauders who’s 5’9” and 189 lbs with Brown hair and Blue eyes with a beard and mustache.

He was Last seen wearing a grey t shirt and orange pants. If you see this subject call 911 and state your location and the direction of travel if any the subject is headed.

From the Oklahoma Department of Corrections:

Office of Fugitive Apprehension and Investigations agents, area law enforcement and Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center staff are looking for an inmate, Ricky Bauders, who walked away around 6 p.m. today from the minimum security prison in Vinita.

Call 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov with info.

Do not attempt to make contact.