Escape Joplin gets into the holiday spirit

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin business that puts your problem solving skills to the test is getting into the Christmas spirit.

Escape Joplin is offering its customers a unique alternative to a standard night out by creating a Christmas-themed escape room.

A group is locked into room and has to follow and solve clues in order to get out in 60 minutes.

In this room, visitors must help Santa and his elves find Santa’s list before Christmas morning.

Matt Friskey, Escape Joplin, said, “In this room, Christmas room more than ever gives them the opportunity to create bonds and to have a warm, fun experience this holiday season.”

