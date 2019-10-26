Erie students win Hero Awards for good deeds

ERIE, Kan.–Three elementary students are awarded today for their bravery and kind acts.

Erie Police Chief Roberta Harris and Officer Brett Ross honored the fifth graders on Friday.

They returned a wallet filled with a large amount of money to its owner. Aiden Collins, Cooper Cleaver, And Hunter Seibel were presented the Hero Award in a special assembly at Erie Elementary School. Seibel was also given a second Hero Award for a quick response to a friend who was severely burned.

The school’s principal praised the young men for their selfless act and how they uphold the school’s values of integrity and character.