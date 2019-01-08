Erie police investigating numerous home and car break-ins
Erie police are investigating numerous home break-in's and car break-in's over the weekend.
Police say over the weekend numerous things were stolen from cars and houses. Erie authorities have some advice for residents who live in the area.
Always pay attention to what's happening in your neighborhood and be on the lookout for suspicious activity. Remember to lock doors and secure all vehicles. They also advise, any time you see something suspicious, call 620-244-3611.