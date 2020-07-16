Erie, Ks. moving forward with grocery store purchase

ERIE, Ks. — Erie City Council members are moving forward with buying Stub’s Market.

The grocery store is the only one in town, if it closed, people would have to go to Chanute or Parsons for fresh produce.

City Council members asked the City Attorney to write a contract for Erie to buy the store.

A deal is currently being made with the couple that owns the property.

Right now, the city is looking to pay upwards of $300,000 for the store.

A survey was sent out to residents to gauge interest of the city buying the store, many were in favor.