ERIE, KS – Erie is getting some help in keeping the only supermarket in town open.

It’s received a $480,000 loan from the “USDA’S” “Rural Economic Development Loan & Grant Program.”

Something that will help the city finance the purchase of the store.

It took over “Stub’s Market” last year, after the previous store owners put it up for sale.

The loan will be paid-off over 10 years at 0% interest.