ERIE, Ks. — The city of Erie is considering acquiring an area grocery store.

The owners of Stub’s Market are planning on retiring, leaving the fate of the store unknown at this time.

This is the city’s only grocery store, if it were to close shoppers would either have to travel to Parsons or Chanute for fresh produce.

The city has sent out a survey to residents, gauging their interest on if the city should purchase the store.

The Erie City Council will make the final decision.

At this time, it’s unclear how much this purchase would cost the city.