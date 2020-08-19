Erie High School K.A.Y. Club makes donation to Ronald McDonald House

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two students from the Erie High School K.A.Y. Club and their teacher dropped off thousands of pop tabs to the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States in Joplin.

K.A.Y. Stands for Kansas Association for Youth, a school based organization that encourages students to perform service projects.

Students in Erie as well as community members collected pop tabs over the last year so they could eventually be brought to the Joplin facility.

Erie Teacher and K.A.Y. Club Sponsor Stephanie Stark says she knows co workers as well as neighbors who have stayed at Ronald McDonald Houses in the past and what services they provide in a family’s time of need.

Stephanie Stark, Erie High School Teacher, K.A.Y. Sponsor, said, “This is our 74th year for the organization in the state of Kansas and all of our students that are members, everything we do is based upon serving others in some form or fashion.”

In addition to the tabs, students also collected backpacks and hygiene products.

The delivery was supposed to take place a few months ago but the covid-19 pandemic caused that date to be pushed back to Tuesday.