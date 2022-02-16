ST. LOUIS — Days after Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley announced his endorsement of U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler in the primary race to succeed Roy Blunt, another sitting Senator has backed a different candidate in the race.

Texas U.S. Senator Ted Cruz announced Wednesday he’s backing Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

“I’m proud to endorse @eric_schmitt for U.S. Senate in Missouri. Eric is a fighter who will hold China accountable, defend religious freedom, take on Big Tech, and he will protect American jobs,” Cruz tweeted.

Cruz is the fourth sitting senator to endorse in the race. Nebraska’s Deb Fischer and Iowa’s Joni Ernst have also endorsed Hartzler.

It’s possible that the biggest potential endorsement in the race, that of former President Donald Trump, may not come at all. FOX2 political analyst John Hancock said there’s discussion in GOP circles that Trump could endorse multiple primary candidates as a way of not backing former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, or refusing to endorse any candidate.

U.S. Representative Billy Long, another Senate candidate who has actively sought Trump’s endorsement, acknowledged in a radio interview this week “I would love to have had his endorsement months ago. I don’t know if he’ll ever endorse.”