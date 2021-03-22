Eric Greitens is joining the political race for U.S. Senator for Missouri News by: Ivie Macy Posted: Mar 22, 2021 / 06:43 PM CDT / Updated: Mar 22, 2021 / 06:45 PM CDT JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced he is running for United States Senate currently held by Senator Roy Blunt. Greitens tweeted on Twitter a video showing when he made the announcement on FOX News. As a Navy SEAL, I fought for this country to ensure our freedoms are protected. Now, the Left wants to take those freedoms away from you. That’s why I’m running for the US Senate in Missouri. We must fight to take America back from the lunacy of the left. pic.twitter.com/cbfw4Q8aJ6— Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) March 22, 2021