Eric Greitens is joining the political race for U.S. Senator for Missouri

by: Ivie Macy

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced he is running for United States Senate currently held by Senator Roy Blunt.

Greitens tweeted on Twitter a video showing when he made the announcement on FOX News.

