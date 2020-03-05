Equine Rescue is Opening in Granby, Missouri

A world without houses would be unrealistic for Sandra Layton.

“It’s been my whole life. My passion is horses. I don’t want to see one in pain, in distress or in any bad situations. I want to see them thrive,” says Layton.

She and her cousin, Heather Day teamed up to open a non-profit horse rescue in Granby, Missouri called Angel Wings Equine Rescue.

“We’ve done it as a hobby but we’re taking it to the next level and actually trying to make a purpose and a difference in these horses’ lives.”

Layton and Day are currently taking care of eleven horses, out of pocket.

“Most horses we’ve gotten are from stressful situations that we’ve had to rehab and train to get them better health-minded to be able to be adopted.”

Their goal is to save community horses as well as offer adoptable horses at low costs.

“As soon as we get one, we do evaluations. They get vaccinations, dewormed and are given any type of care they may need before adoption.”

Anyone is allowed to come to the rescue’s location at 6123 Raccoon Road in Granby and learn more about the horses.

“We want to be more accessible to the community. People can come to see them. If they just want to pet and brush the horses or know more information about horses, we can do that. It will be a learning experience for everyone,” says Day.

If one is looking to adopt, they must sign a five year adoption contract. After adoption, a horse can not be put up for auction or be taken to a facility that sells horses to slaughter. If anything goes wrong, Angel Wings Equine Rescue will take the horse back.

Layton and Day want to create a safe space for horses and people. They hope to educate children about horses as well as provide equine therapy for veterans and people experiencing Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“We’re out there to make a difference whether or not it’s a horse or a person,” says Layton.

To spread the news about the grand opening of the facility as well as raise funds for a new medical barn, supplies and food, the rehabilitation is participating and hosting future events.

Layton and Day will be at Joplin’s Third Thursday on March 19th with a couple of horses as well as volunteer forms.

There is a fundraiser at Panda Express in Joplin on Saturday, March 14th from 10:30 A.M. to 10:00 P.M. Twenty percent of the proceeds will go to Angel Wings Equine Rescue, if you physically bring or digitally show this flyer.

The grand opening of Angel Wings Equine Rescue is on April 18th at 6123 Raccoon Road in Granby from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. There will be a bake sale, silent auction, horse and pony displays as well as children activities.

“Horses are family to us. I know horses better than I probably know myself. It’s an absolute passion to watch these guys become better horses themselves.”

For more information you may call (661) 378-6272 or email angelwingsequinerescue@gmail.com.

Donations can also be made here.