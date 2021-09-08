The EPA is putting a Kansas plant on the National Priority List for contamination

WEIR, Kans. — The Environmental Protection Agency is adding four superfund sites to its national priorities list.

The EPA says the Cherokee Zinc-Weir Smelter Superfund Site in Weir, Kansas poses a threat to human health and the environment.

They say multiple residential yards are contaminated with metals like lead, arsenic, cadmium and chromium.

The EPA is concerned the metals could move downstream.

The agency says the metals are remnants from the smelting location that was in operation from 1872 to 1909. Being added to national priorities list means the site will now be eligible for federal funding for long term cleanup.

The other three sites are in Texas, Montana and New Jersey.