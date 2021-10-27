EPA presents SmartWay Excellence Award to multiple Missouri transport companies, including Joplin-based Contract Freighters Inc.

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area transportation company has been singled out for it’s commitment to the environment.

The E.P.A. Is honoring seven Missouri truck carriers, logistics providers and freight shippers as industry leaders in supply chain, environmental and energy efficiency with it’s annual SmartWay Excellence Award.

One of which is Joplin-based Contract Freighters Incorporated. The awards demonstrates superior freight performance by saving fuel, shrinking their greenhouse gas footprints, and contributing to cleaner air in the communities they serve.

“CFI has always been environmentally conscious, and one of the things we do as part of that is we keep our equipment upgraded so it’s the latest technologies, so it has the most reduced emissions of the equipment out there on the road,” said Randy Cornell, V.P. Maintenance, CFI.

The only other carrier in the southwest part of the state to receive the honor was Springfield-based Wilson Logistics.