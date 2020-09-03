EPA looking at adding SEK sites to Superfund Priorities List

WEIR, Ks. — The EPA is looking at adding a Southeast Kansas town to a list of hazardous waste sites eligible for clean up.

There are four sites being considered for the Superfund National Priorities List. It’s a list of locations where contamination pose both human health and environmental risks.

An example would be the Cherokee Zinc-Weir Smelter Site in Weir. There are lead-contaminated residential yards from smelting about a century ago.

The big concern is lead particles getting into the air, and settling on nearby land.