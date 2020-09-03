EPA looking at adding SEK sites to Superfund Priorities List

News

by: Deja Bickham

Posted: / Updated:

WEIR, Ks. — The EPA is looking at adding a Southeast Kansas town to a list of hazardous waste sites eligible for clean up.

There are four sites being considered for the Superfund National Priorities List. It’s a list of locations where contamination pose both human health and environmental risks.

An example would be the Cherokee Zinc-Weir Smelter Site in Weir. There are lead-contaminated residential yards from smelting about a century ago.

The big concern is lead particles getting into the air, and settling on nearby land.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories