Entrance fees at all Kansas state parks will be waived on Black Friday

TOPEKA, Kans. — It’s not often something is free on “Black Friday,” but tomorrow, there is in Kansas.

All entrance fees at Kansas state parks will be waived as part of the nationwide “Opt-Outside Initiative.” The project started six years ago when the retail company, REI paid 13,000 employees to spend the day outside.

Since then, the initiative has become an annual tradition with the company and state parks. And — you have a chance to win a free night’s stay in a Kansas state park cabin. All you need to do is take a selfie tomorrow at one of the 28 parks — and use the hashtags “optoutside” and “my-ks-statepark.”