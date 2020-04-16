Enrollment underway for Neosho Newcaps Program

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District is joining forces with Crowder College to help prepare their students for life after high school.

Enrollment is now underway for the Newcaps Program at the high school.

The program will give juniors and seniors the opportunity to take classes in healthcare, business, and engineering and manufacturing for college credit at Crowder College two days a week.

The other three days will be spent doing on the job training at local businesses, site visits to other businesses, and presentations done by community members in professions in their chosen field of study.

Kelly Lay, Neosho High School Newcaps Director, said, “I’d love to help the students navigate into the next chapter of their journey more comfortably by learning everything they can while they’re in high school. They will then learn whether or not they need to go on to the next level of education. Can they drop right into business? Do they want to open their own business? So to help our high school students navigate into the next chapter of their journey is very important.”

The program is set to begin next Fall.

The goal is to have 30 students enrolled in the programs first year, with 10 in each field of study.

Enrollment will continue until all the spots have been filled.