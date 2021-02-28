Engaged couples got a chance to plan for their weddings

SENECA, Mo. — Newly engaged couples had a chance to get a jump start on some wedding planning.

‘Book the Barn’ was held earlier Sunday at 2S Venue and Event Center.

From DJ’s to catering to beauticians — this event provided couples a chance to see what different wedding services are offered.

Attendees also had a chance to view the new facility that sits just South of Joplin.

They also received 10% off an event scheduling at the 2S Venue and Event Center…If they booked Sunday.

Crystal Hope, Event Coordinator, says, “It’s so important — not only for our brides and grooms to find good deals and see the different vendors that are out there — but also wonderful to showcase that this venue is brand new and has openings pretty much all year long, where a lot of other places don’t really have too many openings for this year’s bookings.”

Hope believes this year will be prime for weddings to take place after many were canceled last year due to Covid-19 concerns.