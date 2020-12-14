Endangered-species decision expected on beloved butterfly

FILE – In this July 29, 2019, file photo, a monarch butterfly rests on a plant at Abbott’s Mill Nature Center in Milford, Del. Trump administration officials are expected to say this week whether the monarch butterfly, a colorful and familiar backyard visitor now caught in a global extinction crisis, should receive federal designation as a threatened species. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(AP) — America’s beloved monarch butterfly is facing possible listing as a threatened species.

The Trump administration is expected to announce this week if it supports protecting the monarch under the endangered species act.

Climate change, development and heavy farm use of herbicides have wiped out well over a hundred million acres of monarch habitat. And numbers of West Coast monarchs in particular have plummeted from the millions in the 1980s to the low thousands today.

Environmental groups say grassroots efforts to raise the monarchs’ host plant, milkweed, aren’t enough to save the orange and black butterfly in the global extinction crisis.