Endangered Silver Advisory Issued for Missing Joplin Woman

JOPLIN, Mo.–An endangered silver advisory has been issued for as missing Joplin woman.

Waneta Louise Day, 92, was last contacted at her home at 2606 Iron Gates Road in Joplin around 4 p.m. yesterday.

This morning at 4 a.m., her son went to check on her to find her front door open and she was gone.

Waneta is 5’3, 94 lbs., has gray hair and blue eyes and she wears glasses.

She was last seen in a dark blue dress with a flower pattern and wearing a gray jacket and black shoes.

Waneta also has dementia.

If anyone has seen Waneta, please contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.