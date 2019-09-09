Endangered Person Advisory issued for Aurora teen

AURORA, Mo.— The Aurora Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teen.

Britney Lee Morris, 13, was last seen in at her residence in Aurora around 5:00 a.m. today She was possibly texting with two males, Andy and Riley, through a gaming site. Andy’s age is unkown and Riley may be between the ages of 16-19.

The family recently moved to Aurora from Miami, Oklahoma. She has been known to frequent 2601 Lawrence 2210 in Aurora.

Britney is described at 5’0 and 105 lbs, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and freckles. She was also wearing glasses and a tie-dye hooded sweatshirt with an alien eating pizza on the front. She is traveling with a blonde corgi dog.

Anyone who may see the teen should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Aurora Police Department at 417-678-5025.