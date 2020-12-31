End of the year best time to buy a new car

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you were hoping to get a new set of wheels as a Christmas gift, you aren’t alone. But now is a good time of the year to go out and buy one for yourself.

According to the website Motorbiscuit, a number of factors combine to make the end of one year, and the start of another, one of the best time’s of the year to buy a new car. And Rick Brown with Roper Honda agrees.

Rick Brown, Dealer Principal, Roper Honda, said, “We need to move out the 2020 models, the 2021’s are already in inventory, incentives are never going to be higher than they are right now, the other factor is used cars typically take an additional drop in value after the first of the year because it’s a new calendar year, on top of that, as dealers, we have sales quotas, year end sales quotas to hit and obviously we’re aggressively trying to exceed those.”

Josh Kirby, General Manager, Frank Fletcher CDJR, said, “Brands like Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram are offering zero percent for 84 months, or zero percent for 72 months as far as the financing is concerned or you can take an offer like employee pricing plus which includes the rebates and an employee discount.”

And Josh Kirby says some of the financial incentive for buying a new car actually continues into the New Year.

“Most manufacturers are going through the 4th of January because the way it ends, so if anybody’s pressuring you to do something on the last day of the month, might be best to take your time and wait, the 4th is when the deals are ending, if not, there’s always next month and we’ve got Stimulus and taxes and everything else coming.”

The only down side to getting a new car, this or any time of the year is the increase in taxes as well as insurance.