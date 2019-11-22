JOPLIN, Mo. — If you think today’s gloomy weather is an ideal day for a bowl of soup, you aren’t alone.

Today marks the 7th anniversary of the annual Empty Bowls fundraising event in Joplin.

Proceeds will be shared between three different organizations — Watered Gardens, Mission Joplin and We Care Of The Four States.

Organizers are hoping to bring in as much as $20,000 from the event.

Travis Hurley with Watered Gardens Ministries said, “We had six different pottery shops make over eleven hundred bowls over the last year and now those bowls are on display, people can buy a bowl and go on down the other end of the market, we have over 25 different restaurants who have donated soup today.”

In case you missed the lunch portion of the event, you still have a little bit of time left — you can attend dinner.

It’s tonight at the Empire Market at 931 E. 3rd St. in Joplin until 7:30 P.M.

The cost of the bowls, as well as the soup inside them, is $20.