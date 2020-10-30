Empty Bowls fundraiser pre-purchase deadline Friday

JOPLIN, Mo. — An annual fundraiser helping a local homeless shelter is coming up.

It’s the annual empty bowls fundraising event held each Fall. The last day to purchase one before the big event is Friday. After that, you’ll have to take your chances with some bowls being left to purchase on the day of the event next month.

Travis Hurley, Director of Advancement, Watered Gardens Ministries, said, “We do anticipate having a few bowls left for November 19th, the day of the event, it’s just going to be slim pickings that day, so we’re really encouraging folks to come get them during the presales, we started this during the middle of September and we’ve sold over 600 bowls.”

The final day of presale for the bowls will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday afternoon. They’ll be at the Joplin Greenhouse next to Food 4 Less at 2820 32nd Street.

The bowls themselves are $30 dollars, and if you want to pick up a cozie to go with it, that will run you $5. The event benefits Mission Joplin, We Care of the Four States, Watered Gardens, and Hope Kitchen in Neosho.