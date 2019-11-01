Employer panel brings occupational resources to Crowder students

NEOSHO, Mo.–Students at Crowder College get tips to land that first job after college from experts at an employment panel on Thursday.

The companies talked about what they are looking for in their next employee and how to make a good first impression.

“We get to see that excitement on the student’s faces whenever they see someone in a job or working with a company they someday want to work with,” explained event coordinator Abby Tribble.

Six different companies participated in an interactive employer panel at Crowder College. It included companies from agriculture, health care, and the military.

They spoke about the soft and hard skills expected from a worker and how students can ace an interview.

“Students don’t just need the hard skills and the training to be able to do a job,” Tribble added. “They need the soft skills that will enable them to do the job.”

“If we have a student in there that wants to come work for us, they know our expectations of what it is like to come be a part of our team,” explained Kaysha Daugherty with Twin Oaks Custom Cabinets.

Students asked questions and heard from businesses about what they’re looking for when making hiring decisions.

“They can now understand what we think where we are coming from so they can better prepare for a certain position,” Daugherty added.

“We teach students, we work with students, but it’s really nice whenever we get the opportunity to listen to employers directly as well of what they are looking for in candidates,” said Tribble.

This event was open to all students and staff at Crowder College. Some of the industries may not fit all of the students’ career paths, but hearing what employers look for in applicants can be beneficial when looking for a job.