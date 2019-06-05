Employer Advantage purchases Carl Richard's Bowling Alley in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. - An area vacant building will be getting a second lease on life.

The Carl Richard's Bowling Alley on North Range Line has been closed for several years, but that's going to change. A company called Employer Advantage has been housed in a series of different locations over its years in operation in Joplin. But company President Jared Young says their present location inside the Gryphon Building is just too small for their future needs and have purchased the property.

"We're gonna do major renovation, rip the roof off, rip the walls off, try and get a lot of natural light in there, make it a place we can really feel good about and be proud of and our employees love coming to work at," says Jared Young, Employer Advantage President.

Young says it will take a few months to finalize a design, and he hopes construction to be finished, and the company move in to the 30,000 square foot facility in the fall of next year.