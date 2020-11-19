Employer Advantage moves to new location

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin company moves its headquarters to make more space for its growing business.

Employer Advantage is now operating at 3131 Ten Pin Lane – the former home of Carl Richard’s Bowl East. The company had been working out of space in the Gryphon Building but had run out of room to expand.

Employer Advantage is based in Joplin and handles human resources services for more than 500 small businesses.

Mike Dunaway, Employer Advantage, said, “We have a large concentration in the Four State Area. But we also have an office in Mesa, Arizona and about 100 clients out there and an office in Kansas City.”

Employer Advantage made the move at the beginning of the month. It doubles the space for the Joplin operation.