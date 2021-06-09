Employees from “Amazon Logistics Center” made a generous donation to “Souls Harbor”

JOPLIN, MO – One of the area’s newest employers is starting a program designed to give back to the community.

Employees from the new “Amazon Logistics Center” in Joplin delivered non-perishable food items today to “Souls Harbor.”

Officials say it’s the start of a new effort by employers, as well as the “Amazon” company, to help the non-profits that provide assistance to the less fortunate.

“New program for us, we get a quarterly budget and uh we join in with the entire Amazon network and we decide how we’re going to donate those funds each quarter and uh Souls Harbor was this quarter and we’re real excited to be able to do that.” Says Dan Hutton, Site Lead, Amazon Logistics Center.

The company’s logistics center is located in the “Crossroads Industrial Park,” and opened for business in February.