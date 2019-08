Empire District Electric Company is asking the state for a rate hike.

The request would raise rates nearly six percent – an $7.85 for customers using 1,000 kilowatt hours a month.

The company also wants to add a “weather normalization rider” – or extra monthly fee.

The charge applies when the weather is mild, but would lead to a credit when conditions are harsher.

The Missouri Public Service Commission is reviewing the rate request.

